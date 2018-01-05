Burlington Man Froze to Death While Walking to Church: Police

Burlington Police (Photo: File/WFMY News 2)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police believe a man froze to death while walking to church.

Police say 61-year-old Franklin Roosevelt Kirby was found dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near the playground at Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter on E. Davis Street.

Lt. Todd Long says a passerby called 911, thinking the man was asleep.

Police say Kirby walked two miles from his family's home on Rauhut Street on Monday night around 7 p.m. They say Kirby was on his way to a meeting at the church, though he did not regularly attend services there.

Police say Kirby was dressed for the weather, however, his family said he did have health problems.

Long says Kirby's body has been sent to the NC Medical Examiner's Office to find out an official cause of death. He says police don't believe foul play is involved, and a preliminary investigation suggests the extreme cold weather is the main factor.

