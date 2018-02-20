WFMY
Burlington Man Made Threats About Killing Cops, 'Shooting Up Courthouse': Sheriff

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:00 PM. EST February 20, 2018

A Burlington man was arrested Tuesday after saying he was planning on 'shooting up the courthouse,' and he was 'gonna kill a cop' on social media.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office learned about the threats made by Robert Daniel Conners on Monday. Conners was scheduled to appear in Alamance County District Court on a domestic violence charge on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Shortly before 9, Conners was taken into custody by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. A warrant for violation of domestic violence protective order was also outstanding according to a release.

Conners, 33, was charged with Misdemeanor Communicating Threats and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. His condition for release is a $10,000 secured bond. 

