Burlington Man Made Threats About Killing Cops, 'Shooting Up Courthouse': Sheriff

Robert Daniel Conners (Alamance County Sheriff's Office photo)

A Burlington man was arrested Tuesday after saying he was planning on 'shooting up the courthouse,' and he was 'gonna kill a cop' on social media.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office learned about the threats made by Robert Daniel Conners on Monday. Conners was scheduled to appear in Alamance County District Court on a domestic violence charge on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Shortly before 9, Conners was taken into custody by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. A warrant for violation of domestic violence protective order was also outstanding according to a release.

Conners, 33, was charged with Misdemeanor Communicating Threats and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. His condition for release is a $10,000 secured bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY