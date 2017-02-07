Burlington Man Missing Since Last Week

A Silver Alert has been issued for Timothy Gilbert Hoag of Burlington.
Hoag, 50, was last seen on Feb. 3 and known to be driving a 2006 red Honda Civic with a XSV-1988 license plate number. The car looks similar to this one:
Hoag is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information on the location of this person, notify the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500
