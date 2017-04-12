WFMY
Close

Burlington Man Shot at Five Times: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:04 AM. EDT April 12, 2017

BURLINGTON - A 20-year-old man said he was shot in the leg in Burlington early Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting.

Demonte Fuller told Burlington Police he was shot at five times by a black male with a small build and a dark hooded sweatshirt that was the passenger in a Nissan. Police responded to Fuller's call just before 4 a.m. on the 300 block of N. Cobb Avenue.

Fuller's injury is not life-threatening. 

Anyone with information should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. You can be anonymous and call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories