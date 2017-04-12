Burlington Man Shot at Five Times: Police

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

BURLINGTON - A 20-year-old man said he was shot in the leg in Burlington early Wednesday morning in a drive-by shooting.

Demonte Fuller told Burlington Police he was shot at five times by a black male with a small build and a dark hooded sweatshirt that was the passenger in a Nissan. Police responded to Fuller's call just before 4 a.m. on the 300 block of N. Cobb Avenue.

Fuller's injury is not life-threatening.

Anyone with information should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. You can be anonymous and call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip.

Copyright 2017 WFMY