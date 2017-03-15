Burlington Officer Saves Woman From Heroin Overdose

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A Burlington Police Officer saved a woman who stopped breathing after she overdosed on heroin early Wednesday morning.

The Burlington Police Department says officers responded to the Motel Six on Hanford Road - that's where they found a woman who was not breathing and had no pulse.

Officer Henderson gave the woman two rounds of Naloxene, a life saving drug that helps to revive someone who has overdosed on heroin. According to police, the woman woke up within a minute. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Burlington Police Department has recently partnered with the Community Coalition to Prevent Underage Drinking and Prescription Drug Abuse, Alamance Community College, and Alamance County EMS in order to save more lives of those experiencing drug abuse.

