Burlington Police Investigate Nightclub Shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police responded to a call about a disturbance at the Club Enve parking lot on Sunday morning.
Officers found 25-year-old Emmanuel Slade laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound on his hip. A second victim, Eric Wooden also had a gunshot wound to the hip. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials believe their injuries are non-life threatening.
Police say Slade was involved in a fight when shots were fired. Wooden works security for the club and was not involved in the fight.
