Burlington Police Looking For Missing 15-Year-Old

Carmen Escalante is missing in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C.-- The Burlington Police Department says they are looking for missing 15-year-old Carmen Escalante.

Her father told police she had left the house and never came home. She was last seen near South St. John St. and North Mebane St.

Carmen is 5’ 3”, 190 lbs., with long brown hair, brown eyes, wearing an orange tank top with flowers on the bottom and black leggings with no shoes.

If you have any information, call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.

