WFMY
Close

Burlington Police Looking For Missing 21-Year-Old

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 1:58 PM. EST January 28, 2017

BURLINGTON, NC -- Burlington Police are looking for 21-year-old Justin Christopher Hall aka 'Opie Hall'. 

Hall was last seen by his family on Tuesday in Burlington. 

Hall is 5'7" tall, has a red mustache, red goatee, and red shaggy hair. 

 Anyone with information about the current location of Justin Christopher Hall is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Burlington/Alamance Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories