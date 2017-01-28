Burlington Police Looking For Missing 21-Year-Old

BURLINGTON, NC -- Burlington Police are looking for 21-year-old Justin Christopher Hall aka 'Opie Hall'.
Hall was last seen by his family on Tuesday in Burlington.
Hall is 5'7" tall, has a red mustache, red goatee, and red shaggy hair.
Anyone with information about the current location of Justin Christopher Hall is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Burlington/Alamance Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs