Burlington Police Looking For Missing 21-Year-Old

Justin Hall (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, NC -- Burlington Police are looking for 21-year-old Justin Christopher Hall aka 'Opie Hall'.

Hall was last seen by his family on Tuesday in Burlington.

Hall is 5'7" tall, has a red mustache, red goatee, and red shaggy hair.

Anyone with information about the current location of Justin Christopher Hall is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Burlington/Alamance Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

Copyright 2016 WFMY