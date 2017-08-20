Burlington Police Looking For Missing Elderly Man

Burlington Police looking for 84-year-old Harold Dean Simpson. (Photo: Burlington Police Department)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Burlington Police Department is looking for 84-year-old Harold Dean Simpson.

He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Friday near his home in Burlington. He drives a Silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt with tag number EMA-8936.

If you know where Simpson is, call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method.

Copyright 2017 WFMY