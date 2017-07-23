Burlington Police Searching For Missing 23-Year-Old

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man.

Candelario Torres was last seen at the Amtrak Station in Burlington on June 29th. Police say Torres was traveling to Columbia, SC, Nashville, TN and Atlanta, GA.

His family was in constant contact with him until July 14th and they haven't heard from him since.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

Copyright 2017 WFMY