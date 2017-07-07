Burlington Police Searching For Missing 39-Year-Old Man

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police are looking for a missing person.
39-year-old Richard Coker was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen around 9 p.m. in the area of Birch Court.
Coker is around 5'5" and weighs 140 pounds.
He has a bald head, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
If you know anything, call crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.
