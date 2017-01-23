Burlington Police Start Leadership Program For Teen Girls

Pearl necklace, high angle view, black background (Photo: DAJ, Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Burlington Police Department is launching a leadership program for teenage girls.

According to the department's Facebook page, the 12 week program will discuss proper etiquette for tech-savyy teens, job applications, interviews and attire.

The free 'Girls With Pearls' program starts February 7th but applications need to be in by January 31st.

Contact Sgt. Wendy Jordan if you have any questions at 336-516-1240 or email wjordan@ci.burlington.nc.us.

The program is open for teens in 9th-12th grade.

