Burlington Tent Revival Coming Back In May

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 5:45 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

BURLINGTON, NC -- A popular tent revival is heading back to Alamance County. 

The pop-up worship services debuted in Burlington last spring. The gathering of faith, now lovingly referred to as the Burlington Tent Revival was only supposed to last a week.  It was an invitation from New Hope Baptist Church to the city; anyone could come to know Jesus Christ and God. The revival lasted for three months. 

The Burlington Tent Revival will return May 1-12. The service is led by C.T. Townsend. 

LOCATION
3860 Danbrook Rd • Burlington, NC 27215

For more information head over to CTTownsend.com

