Burlington Tent Revival Coming Back In May

BURLINGTON, NC -- A popular tent revival is heading back to Alamance County.
The pop-up worship services debuted in Burlington last spring. The gathering of faith, now lovingly referred to as the Burlington Tent Revival was only supposed to last a week. It was an invitation from New Hope Baptist Church to the city; anyone could come to know Jesus Christ and God. The revival lasted for three months.
The Burlington Tent Revival will return May 1-12. The service is led by C.T. Townsend.
LOCATION
3860 Danbrook Rd • Burlington, NC 27215
For more information head over to CTTownsend.com
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs