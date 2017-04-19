Burlington Tent Revival Coming Back In May

BURLINGTON, NC -- A popular tent revival is heading back to Alamance County.

The pop-up worship services debuted in Burlington last spring. The gathering of faith, now lovingly referred to as the Burlington Tent Revival was only supposed to last a week. It was an invitation from New Hope Baptist Church to the city; anyone could come to know Jesus Christ and God. The revival lasted for three months.

The Burlington Tent Revival will return May 1-12. The service is led by C.T. Townsend.

LOCATION

3860 Danbrook Rd • Burlington, NC 27215

For more information head over to CTTownsend.com

