Burlington Woman Had Heroin With Child In The Car: ACSO

BURLINGTON — Heroin was found in the car of a Burlington woman with a child in the car according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
The heroin was found during a traffic stop on North Main Street.
Megon Anne Wilson, 23, was charged with Felony Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Child Abuse for having the child with her while allegedly in possession of the drugs. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit found a bag of heroin in her car and later 12.8 grams of heroin at her home on North Park Avenue. $202 was also seized from her home.
Wilson is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $120,350 bond.
