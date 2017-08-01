NORTH CAROLINA -- Students in the Triad may be in for longer bus routes this school year if districts don't hire more bus drivers.

Nearly every district in the Triad is experiencing a bus driver shortage.

"It's a statewide problem, nationwide really, of a shortage of bus drivers," said Darrell Taylor, Transportation Director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

WSFCS is experiencing a shortage of 24 drivers going into the new school year. The roughly 360 drivers the district currently employs will have to drive more students if the positions aren't filled.

"It makes the students later going to school and coming home from school because we are having to add more routes to the buses," Taylor explained.

Taylor says he's working to recruit more drivers by turning to social media, but it's an uphill battle.

"It's a job with a lot of responsibility. You've got 50 students on a bus that you're responsible for," Taylor said. "And the hours aren't best for everyone because you have a long break in the middle of the day."

Guilford County Schools is down 40 drivers and the Alamance-Burlington School District is short 27 drivers.

All applicants have to go through a background check and have a clean driving record.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver is asked to apply on the school district's website.

