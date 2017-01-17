Guilford County School Buses Vandalized

GREENSBORO - Eight school buses had windows broken at Southern Guilford High School according to Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes (GCSO).

Bus drivers discovered the buses were vandalized at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when they arrived to work. According to Nora Murray with Guilford County Schools (GCS), some routes were delayed 10 to 20 minutes Tuesday morning.

Many of the buses were fixed but some were sent to local shops to be fixed.

Jeff Harris, the director of transportation with GCS released a statement:

“It is disappointing to find this type of damage to school property, as it costs time and taxpayer money that could be better spent elsewhere to benefit our students," Harris said. "We are repairing the damage and readjusting some routes to get students to and from school on-time. We encourage anyone with information on this case to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department.”

RELATED: NC School Bus Overturns

Anyone with information should contact Captain Doug Burroughs at (336) 641-3450 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. There are no active leads or suspects at this time.

Copyright 2016 WFMY