Calling All Dog Lovers: Guilford Co. Shelter Animals Need Foster Homes

117 dogs need to find a temporary homes while their kennels are being renovated starting on Monday! (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC -- Calling all animal lovers -- the precious pups at the Guilford County Animal Shelter need your help!

117 dogs need to find a temporary homes while their kennels are being renovated starting on Monday!

Officials at GCAS say they’re doing everything they can to avoid putting these animals down.

They're turning to foster families, rescue groups, and the public to find them homes.

The problem is, more animals are coming in to the Guilford County Animal Shelter than going out.

Just this week, someone surrendered 23 dogs to the already overcrowded shelter.

"It's a sad state of affairs to see that we have such high intake levels,” said Alison Schwartz, an animal rights activist. “It kind of makes me feel like our community is not valuing the animals the way they should."

The Department of Agriculture mandated the shelter renovate two of its kennel rooms.

40 dogs have to be out before work begins on the first kennel room Monday.

Then, 77 more dogs have to be out before workers start on the next room in two weeks.

If the shelter can't find a new home for all of them, euthanasia might be the only other option.

"It's not what they want to do ever, I'm sure. It's not what I would want to do. But when you have so many animals and only so many resources, that becomes the only option so let's not let that not be the only option,” said Schwartz. “Let's come out and support our shelter and be the community our shelter needs. Come out and foster, and come out and advocate for the animals that are here. Come out and meet them! Come out and walk them even if all you can do is come out and walk, just come get involved!”

If you have space in your home to foster one of the animals for the next 2-4 weeks, go to the Guilford County Animal Shelter this weekend.

Of course, the shelter hopes families who take in animals will fall in love and adopt them permanently.

They’re offering a lot of adoption specials and discounts.

The shelter is located at 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409. (336-641-3400).

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

PHOTOS: Email myphotos@wfmy.com

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

News Tips Email: news@wfmy.com

(© 2017 WFMY)