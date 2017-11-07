Cam Newton Shares Photo of Himself and Son on Social Media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's not often Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shares pictures of his family on social media.
On Tuesday, Newton shared a precious photo of himself and what appears to be his son on Facebook.
The post's caption resembled the words, "unconditional," and "King Cho," which may be the nickname for his son, Chosen Newton.
The post was shared a few days after Newton's Panthers defeated NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons 20-17. The Carolina Panthers will remain in Charlotte for Week 10 as they host the Miami Dolphins for Monday Night Football.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs