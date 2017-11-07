WFMY
Cam Newton Shares Photo of Himself and Son on Social Media

KJ Hiramoto , WCNC 10:32 PM. EST November 07, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's not often Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shares pictures of his family on social media.

On Tuesday, Newton shared a precious photo of himself and what appears to be his son on Facebook.

 

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

The post's caption resembled the words, "unconditional," and "King Cho," which may be the nickname for his son, Chosen Newton.

The post was shared a few days after Newton's Panthers defeated NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons 20-17. The Carolina Panthers will remain in Charlotte for Week 10 as they host the Miami Dolphins for Monday Night Football.

