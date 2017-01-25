Can County Government Force You To Spay/Neuter Your Pet?

Leaders in Davidson County are considering a law that would make it mandatory for pet owners to get their pets spayed or neutered. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC -- Leaders in Davidson County are considering a law that would make it mandatory for pet owners to get their pets spayed or neutered.

The Davidson County Animal Shelter is full!

The Assistant County Manager says an average of 6,000 animals go through the shelter doors every year.

In 2016, nearly 2,500 cats and dogs were put down because the shelter simply doesn't have enough space to keep them.

The county says the euthanasia rates have dropped significantly over the past five years.

However, county leaders are considering a stricter animal control ordinance to prevent unwanted dogs and cats in the county.

But 2 Wants to Know, can county government really force you to spay or neuter your pets?

At this point, it’s just a proposal – not a law.

In fact, the assistant county manager says it’s still a “working document.”

Even if it is passed, county leaders can't force people to get their pets fixed.

The ordinance will be complaint driven.

So if someone complains about pets out running around unsupervised, county officials can issue the pet owner a citation resulting in a fine.

This issue has a lot of people fired up in Davidson County.

Donna Lawrence has six dogs and seven cats, many were born without a home!

Lawrence is a big supporter of the proposed Davidson County animal control ordinance.

"There's not enough of homes for these animals to be placed in,” said Lawrence. “We need a spay and neuter law. I'm very passionate about it."

But not everyone shares that same passion.

Bayne Koonts owns 3 hunting dogs at his house in Davidson County.

He's not fighting the proposed law because it doesn't apply to hunting dogs, service dogs, or certified breeders.

But Koonts says he is worried about government overregulation.

“Regulation puts a crimp on everybody. Nobody really likes to be told what you can and can't do,” said Koonts. “I am not standing in opposition to it and I am in agreement with the general goal but I'm saying ‘no further.’ This is the limit of the infringement on how I care for my legal personal property.”

Spay/neuter laws are not uncommon.

Several counties in North Carolina have them including Buncombe, Orange, Durham, and Forsyth.

Further north, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, and several others have statewide spay/neuter regulations!

There's another important piece to the Davidson County animal control ordinance that county commissioners are debating -- tethering.

Right now, Davidson County doesn't have a tethering ordinance.

But if this law passes, that would change.

No chains would be allowed, pet owners would be required to use a 15-foot or longer cable, instead.

Pet owners would also have to put a collar on their dogs and they must have access to food and water.

Davidson County Commissioners will take this issue up again in March.

