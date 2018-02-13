Cape Hatteras 2018 Camping Season Dates Announced

Cape Point Campground (Photo credit: National Park Service)

What better place can you think of to pitch a tent for the night, than the NC Outer Banks? Well, we couldn't come up with one either...so dust off the camping gear and put the Outer Banks on your list of places to camp in 2018.

Monday, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore announced the camping season dates for this year.

The Oregon Inlet, Cape Point, Frisco, and Ocracoke campgrounds will open for the season on Friday, March 30.

All campgrounds accommodate:

Tents

Trailers

Motorhomes up to 35 feet

Each campground provides

Rest rooms

Potable water

Showers,Grills

Picnic tables

*Hookups (utility connections) are not currently available.

Group camping is available at Oregon Inlet Campground. The group campsite accommodates groups of 7-30 people, including infants and toddlers. Due to the popularity of the group camping site, it is recommended that reservations be made at least two weeks in advance.

Camping in Cape Hatteras National Seashore is permitted only in designated campgrounds. Camping on beaches is prohibited. For more details go to their website here.

Reservations can be made by calling 1-877-444-6777, or on the Internet, and can be made up to six months in advance.

All four campgrounds will remain open until the season ends on November 26.

