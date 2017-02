WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say a car crashed into a home in Winston-Salem Friday evening.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Bethabara Point Cr. Officers say no one was hurt but the house was badly damaged.

Investigators say the car had a mechanical failure. They say neither speed nor alcohol was a factor.

No charges were filed against the driver.

