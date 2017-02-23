Car Crashes Through Playground At General Greene Elementary

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A car crashed through a playground fence and into a wall at General Greene Elementary on Benjamin Parkway on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. According to police, a woman had a medical emergency and that's when she crashed.

Police say children were on the playground when this happened, but fortunately, none of them were hurt.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

