Car Falls 40 Feet Off SC Bridge, Two Kids & Adult Hurt

Horry County, SC (WLTX) - Two kids and one adult are in critical condition after their car went off a bridge in Horry County.

Fire rescue crews say on Monday, the vehicle went through a concrete barrier on the Highway 501 bridge over the Waccamaw River, then fell into the water below.

That bridge sits about 40 feet above the water.

The car landed on its top, trapping all three occupants inside. Crews were able to get down to the car and rescue the group using a basket to bring them back up to the surface.

The rescue took nearly 90 minutes.

A 10-year-old child inside was airlifted to the hospital, while a 13-year-old the adult were transported by ambulance. At last check, all were in critical condition.

It's not known yet what led up to the accident.

