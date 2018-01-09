Car In Crash That Killed Five Wasn't Stolen: Police

Greensboro Crash That Killed 5 (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO -- Police say they have charged Erica Leann Robinson with filing a false police report.

The report eventually led to a crash on Battleground Avenue where five people were killed, on September 30.

Greensboro Police say Robinson reported a car was stolen. At the time, Sheriff deputies had no way of knowing this report was false.

When a Guilford County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop the vehicle because he believed it was stolen -- the car fled.

The Acura sped up, blew through a red light at New Garden Road and Battleground Ave. and collided with an Optima that was crossing the intersection at New Garden.

The people in both cars were killed, which includes the three people in the Acura and two people in the Optima.

The three in the Acura were Deshon Lee Manuel, 42; Theresa Monique Kingcade, 34; and, Bruce Wayne Hunt, 30. The driver of the Optima was Stephanie Louise Warshauer, 32. Her passenger was 29-year-old Alyssa Mackenzie Bolick. All five that died were Greensboro residents.

We are working to speak with the Guilford County Sheriff, and officials with the Guilford County District Attorney's Office to learn more about the charges against Robinson, and what comes next.

