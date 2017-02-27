WFMY
Career Center Of The Triad To Hold Career Fair

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:14 AM. EST February 27, 2017

GREENSBORO - The Career Center of the Triad is sponsoring a free Mega Career Fair this week with more than 50 employers expected to attend. 

Employers looking to fill positions include:

  • Cone Health
  • USPS 
  • Labcorp 
  • Ralph Lauren
  • Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park
  • BB&T Bank
  • Guilford County Schools
  • UPS
  • Deluxe Corporation
  • City of High Point
  • Guilford County Sheriff's Dept.
  • Forsyth County Sheriff's Dept.
  • Greensboro Police Dept.
  • Spectrum/Time Warner Cable

and more. Job seekers will have opportunities to submit resumes and talk with hiring managers. 

The Career Center has held four career fairs in the past 11 months. The event is free to attend.

When: Thursday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

