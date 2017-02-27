Career Center Of The Triad To Hold Career Fair

Greensboro job fair. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO - The Career Center of the Triad is sponsoring a free Mega Career Fair this week with more than 50 employers expected to attend.

Employers looking to fill positions include:

Cone Health

USPS

Labcorp

Ralph Lauren

Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park

BB&T Bank

Guilford County Schools

UPS

Deluxe Corporation

City of High Point

Guilford County Sheriff's Dept.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Dept.

Greensboro Police Dept.

Spectrum/Time Warner Cable

and more. Job seekers will have opportunities to submit resumes and talk with hiring managers.

The Career Center has held four career fairs in the past 11 months. The event is free to attend.

When: Thursday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

