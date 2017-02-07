Carolina Panthers Fan Wins Season Tickets For 20 Years

Panthers fan Pamela Jamison wins tickets for 20 years! Pic. NC Education Lottery (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- You could call it a touchdown for Pamela Jamison, who’s a huge Carolina Panthers fan.

Jamison has been cheering for the Panthers ever since they started playing and now she can go to all their games for the next 20 years!

Jamison won season tickets for 20 years after playing the $5 Carolina Panthers scratch-off ticket.

The Panthers fan said, “When I entered my ticket, I kept telling my husband, ‘Wouldn’t it be something if I won.’”

Jamison said she plans to use the tickets to start a new tradition.

“I’ve got a lot of family who are football fans,” Jamison said. “So I’ll take them with me.”

Jamison was one of more than 500,000 who entered for the season tickets.

