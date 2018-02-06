Carver, Winston-Salem Prep Cheerleaders Won't Perform For Rest of Year

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has ruled that the Winston-Salem Prep and Carver high school cheerleading teams won't perform at any athletic events for the rest of the school year.

The ruling is in response to last week's fight between the teams during a basketball game that ended up with five students being charged. It's one of several additional guidelines the school system is implementing, such as:

Alumni, parents, spectators, etc. will not be allowed on the court or field of play without prior approval of administration.

Cheer teams will not be allowed to approach the other team’s sideline or space.

Cheers/chants should only promote positive reinforcement of individual athletic teams and should be reflective of WS/FCS core values.

A release from the school system says district leaders want to improve their practices after last week's altercation. Three Carver students were charged along with two Winston-Salem Prep students. The students are facing a Disorderly Conduct by Fighting charge.

The district says it will form a committee to survey all crowd control procedures and another committee to compile and provide clear district guidelines and expectations for sportsmanship and athlete safety.

