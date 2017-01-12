Cash 5 Jackpot Surpasses $1M

(Photo: NC Lottery, Custom)

The Cash 5 jackpot has reached $1 million for the first time in nearly four years.

The estimated jackpot is $1,010,000 but could be larger depending on ticket sales. It's the fourth time in more than 10 years that a jackpot has rolled into $1,000,000 or more. The current amount has grown since a drawing that was held on New Year's Eve.

Homer Buffaloe, a farmer from Zebulon, won $1.14 million in March 2013, the last time the jackpot surpassed $1 million. The largest Cash 5 jackpot was $1.35 million and was split by three tickets in May 2011.

Cash 5 jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until a ticket matches all five numbers. Carolina Cash 5 is part of the NC Education Lottery.

