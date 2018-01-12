Cattle Truck Overturned In Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer carrying cattle has overturned in Davie County.

The tractor-trailer overturned Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. on Highway 64 near Peter Hairston Road. This is right at the Davidson and Davie County line. NCDOT said traffic is backed up from the county line to NC Highway 801.

Crews are in the process of offloading cattle. The NCDOT is working to remove the overturned tractor-trailer.

