Celebrating National Ice Cream Month in Greensboro

National Ice Cream Month

GREENSBORO, N.C. - "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream."

July is National Ice Cream Month and there's a lot of screaming going on in celebration.

You can treat yourself to a scoop or more at Ozzie's Ice Cream Shop in Greensboro.

"We wanted Ozzie's to be a place very similar to an ice cream shop at the beach. It's very simple. It's very family-oriented," said Adam Greer, shop owner. "We have outdoor picnic tables with games and puzzles for the kids."

Ozzie's offers between 25 to 30 Hershey's and Blue Bell ice cream flavors.

You can also indulge in homemade waffle cones, malts, floats, and sundaes.

"New for this season is the 'Bourbon Brown Butter Truffle.' That's a big seller. 'Cappuccino Crunch' has been one of our best sellers over the last three years. Those are probably our favorite," said Greer.

You can even bring your four-legged friends along for a scoop.

"We also sell ice cream for dogs," said Greer. "A lot of folks bring their dogs in, especially for the evenings when it's cooler."

A single scoop is $3.25. A double scoop is $4.25. A large cup packed with your favorite flavors is $5.50.

Ozzie's offers a "Loyalty Rewards Program" for ice cream lovers who just can't get enough of the sweet stuff.

"People can sign-up for free, said Greer. "It just builds up to discounts and free ice cream."

You can sign-up for the Loyalty Rewards Program here on their website.

