A new year means change for a lot of people. You change your diet and workouts to lose weight. You change your spending habits to save money. But, when it comes to love, I say to change the way you love to get more love.

If you’re in an unfulfilling relationship then something isn’t working. Too many times, you wait for your partner to show love before you show love. You wait for them to show vulnerability before you do. You wait for them to call before you do. You wait for them to compliment before you do. This wait and respond approach isn’t working. I say throw out the rules to create the love you want.

To create the love you want then be the love you seek. If you want a crazy kind of love, then you have to give a crazy kind of love. If you want attention, give attention. If you affection, give affection. If you want honesty, give honesty. Keep in mind your partner's love language (quality time, touch, gifts, words, acts of service) so you love them in a way that most meaningful to them. Whatever you do, make sure you 10x it.

Remember that you’re not the only one who’s taking a risk in love. Your partner is too. So imagine that they’re holding back and you’re holding back. Where does this leave you? You don’t give as much of yourself as you could because you’re scared that you’re not gonna get it back. You’ve got to be fearless in the way you love. And yes, I know it’s scary. You’re either all in or all out. All love comes risk.

So take my love challenge. Love your partner with all you got. Let me know how it works out. You can find me on my Facebook page. Or, tweet me @blancacobb. Or, email me.

