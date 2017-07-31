Charges Dismissed Against Former State Senator Don Vaughan

The Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against former state senator and Greensboro attorney, Don Vaughan. Pic. File picture (Photo: Custom)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- The Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against former state senator and Greensboro attorney, Don Vaughan.

It stems from a party he hosted at his house for his daughter’s 16th birthday in December. An officer cited him for contributing to the delinquency of minors.

However, the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office said they do not have enough evidence for the delinquency charge. The state will now dismiss the case.

