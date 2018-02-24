Charlotte Firefighters Could Receive Sets of Body Armor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte city leaders are considering a major investment to protect Charlotte firefighters.

WCNC in Charlotte check out a report about the city's plan to buy nearly 400 sets of body armor. Council members will vote on the issue Monday night.

Local firefighters are weighing in about how it could help on different calls, including an active shooter situation.

Charlotte firefighters say the purchase would provide enough body armor to cover all firefighters on duty at any given time. WCNC asked Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Rob Cannon if he thinks the body armor would be helpful.

“I think it would be a good option to have, certainly,” says Chief Cannon.

Chief Cannon says body armor could help departments help victims in a wide range of situations. This proposal comes in light of national tragedies, ranging from terror attacks to school shootings.

“In a shooting situation, our main goal is always going to be to get in and treat the wounded,” says Chief Cannon. “Any protection that we could give to ourselves and help us do our job, and most importantly help the citizens.”

Other cities like Orlando have already purchased body armor for their firefighters. However, Chief Cannon says the new gear would be a trade-off.

“Any new piece of equipment, whether it's a ballistic vest or even an axe, you're giving up another piece of equipment, so it all comes down to how much can you carry?,” says Chief Cannon.

The total price tag is more than half a million dollars. The question for firefighters, what’s the potential cost of not buying them?

“This community supports us, always have, and we're very grateful for it,” says Chief Cannon.

