Charlotte Mayor to Recognize March 2 as 'Billy Graham Day,' City Agenda Says

Evangelist Billy Graham delivers his message at the Billy Graham Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park 24 June 2005 in Flushing Meadows, New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte city mayor Vi Lyles is expected to dedicate a day to Reverend Billy Graham.

According to the Charlotte City Council's meeting agenda, Lyles is expected to read the proclamation during Monday evening's council meeting to recognize March 2, 2018, as "Billy Graham Day."

Life Of A True Servant | Remembering America’s Pastor Billy Graham

Before he went on to become the man that many remembers as "America's Pastor," Rev. Graham grew up in a house on a dairy farm in Charlotte on Park Road.

Over at the Billy Graham Library Monday and Tuesday, the public is welcome to pay respects to Rev. Graham as his body will lay in repose.

