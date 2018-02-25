Charlotte Mayor to Recognize March 2 as 'Billy Graham Day,' City Agenda Says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte city mayor Vi Lyles is expected to dedicate a day to Reverend Billy Graham.
According to the Charlotte City Council's meeting agenda, Lyles is expected to read the proclamation during Monday evening's council meeting to recognize March 2, 2018, as "Billy Graham Day."
Before he went on to become the man that many remembers as "America's Pastor," Rev. Graham grew up in a house on a dairy farm in Charlotte on Park Road.
Over at the Billy Graham Library Monday and Tuesday, the public is welcome to pay respects to Rev. Graham as his body will lay in repose.
