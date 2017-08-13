Charlottesville Counter-Protesters Urge Winston-Salem To Fight Hate, Bigotry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- More than 300 people attended a Unity Vigil in downtown Winston-Salem on Sunday, held in honor of the people injured and killed in Charlottesville.

Three speakers at the vigil were part of the counter-protests that took place on Saturday.

"Me and several comrades were standing ten feet away from the incident when the White Nationalist rammed his car into the center of our protest," explained Tina Trutanich, a Winston-Salem resident. "We were ten feet away."

The incident killed Heather D. Heyer, 32.

"It was one of the scariest moments of my life," Trutanich added.

She stood with democrats, republicans and clergy members at the vigil, calling on the community to stand against racism and violence.

"It's an unforgettable moment and it's really important for people to understand the state that we are living in," Trutanich said. "And to organize together."

The vigil was hosted by the Young Democrats of Forsyth County, the Forsyth County Teenage Republicans, and the Winston-Salem Urban League of Young Professionals.

