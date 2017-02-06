Chatham County Woman To Give Away Farm To Contest Winner

Bluebird Hill Farm in Chatham County, North Carolina.

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- On any given day for 18 years, if you walked down the Bluebird Hill Farm driveway, you would find Norma Burns hard at work. But in the last few years, caring for the farm on her own has become too difficult a task.

“I can't work from dawn until dark anymore. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak,” said Burns.



The architect-turned-farmer wants her legacy to live on in the hopes and dreams of someone else. Actually, a couple of people.



“I discovered after my husband died it takes two people to do this and hold the thing together,” she said.



So instead of selling it, she's turning to unconventional methods. Now, the search is on for two people, a $300 entry fee, some experience, and a single page essay. Burns got the idea from a woman in Virginia holding a similar contest. She says the entry fee is a little high, but she meant for it to be that way.

“I did that because I wanted to make sure that only people who were really interested and committed would actually enter the contest,” she said.



So far, no applications have come in. But the interest is high, and some people on social media are even a little doubtful.



“You wouldn't believe how many people on Facebook have said oh this is a scam,” Burns said.



Maybe it seems too good to be true, but she says it's all about handing it over to the right person.



“It has come so far since the way it was when we found it,” she said, “And I had so many plans for what else it was going to be, but I just don't have time I don't have enough years.”

The deadline for the contest is June 1. The full details for the contest, and the qualifications can be found here.



