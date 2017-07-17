Cheerwine Celebrated At The White House

One of North Carolina's most beloved soft drinks is crashing the White House.
Salisbury-based Cheerwine will be the state representative at a White House event Monday to celebrate manufacturing jobs in America.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be there to honor companies such as Cheerwine for a 3 p.m. event.
“By offering each state the opportunity to showcase a Made In America product, President Trump reaffirms this administration’s commitment to further encourage manufacturing in the United States that will further stimulate the economy and create jobs,” a statement from the White House read.
