Cheerwine Celebrated At The White House

One of North Carolina's most beloved soft drinks is crashing the White House.

Salisbury-based Cheerwine will be the state representative at a White House event Monday to celebrate manufacturing jobs in America.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be there to honor companies such as Cheerwine for a 3 p.m. event.

“By offering each state the opportunity to showcase a Made In America product, President Trump reaffirms this administration’s commitment to further encourage manufacturing in the United States that will further stimulate the economy and create jobs,” a statement from the White House read.

