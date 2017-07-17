Chick-fil-A Testing Out ‘Family Style Meals,' New Sides In Triad

New family style meals at Chick-fil-A. Pic. Courtesy: Chick-fil-A (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Chick-fil-A fans get ready for new “Family Style Meals” and all the fixings!

On Monday, Chick-fil-A announced its testing out the new Family Style Meals right here in the Triad and in Phoenix, plus, San Antonio starting now through November 18.

The Family Style Meals include one entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls to serve four people, with the option to add additional entrees, shareable sides and beverages. Plates, utensils, and condiments are also included.

Entrée options include: Chick-n-Strips™ (12-count); Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts (4-count); Chick-fil-A Nuggets (30-count) and Grilled Chicken Breasts (4-count).

Side options include: Bacon Baked Beans, Fruit Cup, Mac & Cheese, Side Salad and the Superfood Side.

In the Triad, company officials say the Family Meals will be available at Chick Fil A stores in: Asheboro, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Mount Airy and Winston-Salem.

The Family Style Meal starts at $29.99. There are also low-calorie options available.

