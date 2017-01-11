Child Critically Hurt In Mt. Airy Sledding Accident: EMS

(Photo: Hannes RunelÃ¶f, Custom)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A sledding accident in Mt. Airy left a 10-year-old boy in critical condition.

It happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on North Street near East Lebanon Street.

Surry County EMS Director John Shelton says the boy sledded downhill in a yard and into the roadway, hitting an oncoming car.

The boy was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with critical injuries.

Shelton says the driver tried to stop as fast as he could.

The previous day, a 4-year-old was seriously hurt in a separate sledding accident on Lynchburg Road in Mt. Pilot.

Shelton says the child was sledding downhill and hit a tree. He had to be taken to Baptist Hospital but he is expected to be okay.

