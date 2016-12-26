Child Dies After Being Hit By Truck That Rolled Down Hill In Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 5-year-old was injured and later died after a construction truck rolled down a hill and crashed in Hillsborough on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near Dogwood Bloom Lane, which is in a neighborhood where new homes are being built.
The truck was being loaded with dirt, but came loose, according to authorities. The vehicle then rolled down a hill and hit a boy standing in his driveway, and crashed into his house.
The child was hit while in a driveway of a home. In photos, a construction truck could be seen smashed into a garage of a home.
Alejandro Suarez was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He was arrested and taken to Orange County jail with a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
