Child Dies After Being Hit By Truck That Rolled Down Hill In Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 5-year-old was injured and later died after a construction truck rolled down a hill and crashed in Hillsborough on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near Dogwood Bloom Lane, which is in a neighborhood where new homes are being built.

The truck was being loaded with dirt, but came loose, according to authorities. The vehicle then rolled down a hill and hit a boy standing in his driveway, and crashed into his house.

In photos, a construction truck could be seen smashed into a garage of a home.

Alejandro Suarez was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He was arrested and taken to Orange County jail with a $10,000 bond.

“At this point, we don’t believe the vehicle was properly secured,” Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said. “We will also be following up the investigation, looking at the mechanical condition of the vehicle and confirming all of the working relationships, regarding specifically which company the crew was working for.”

