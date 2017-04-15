Child Killed In Sun Dial Restaurant Accident Identified

Photo: File of the Sun Dial restaurant at the Westin Hotel in Downtown Atlanta. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA, Ga -- The five-year old boy who died after getting trapped at the top of downtown's Sun Dial restaurant has been identified.

The exact cause of death for Charles Holt is still pending, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

Charles died after he sustained head injuries at the popular Atlanta tourist location Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Police confirmed the boy was injured at the rotating restaurant at the top of the Westin hotel Peachtree Plaza around 3:20 p.m. in downtown Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Warren Pickard, Charles and his family were visiting from Charlotte, N.C. and were at the restaurant for lunch.

The boy's parents were sitting at the table and the child apparently wandered 4 to 5 feet away, when he got caught between the rotating portion of the floor and a wall, a space of only about 4 to 5 inches.

"We simply think he lost sight of his parents and panicked and found himself in that situation," Pickard said. "A small child don't know what to do in those moments, and it crushed his little small body."

Pickard said the staff and patrons at the restaurant immediately jumped into action to try to render first aid to the child.

"The amount of people who were helping was amazing," Pickard said. "They were moving furniture, they were pulling chairs -- chairs that were bolted to the floor -- they were pulling them up to try to get the child out."

First responders were at the restaurant in a matter of minutes. However, Charles unconscious when he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, and later died.

The restaurant at the top of the Westin Hotel, popularly known as the Sun Dial, is an Atlanta attraction because of its clockwise rotating floor, 70 stories up, that offers a 360-degree view of the city.

The restaurant will remain closed for the remainder of the weekend.

In a statement, Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel Manager George Reed said the hotel is working with authorities and will assist them in the investigation. "Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family," he said.

