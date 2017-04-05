Report: Child Possibly Struck by Lightning at Greensboro Middle School

Lightning (Getty Images)

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police and EMS were at Hairston Middle School on Wednesday afternoon after there was a report of a boy possibly struck by lightning.

Guilford County Schools spokesperson Nora Murray says the student was holding an umbrella when he complained of an injury while waiting for his school bus. She says the initial report was that lightning may have struck the child's umbrella. No other injuries were reported at the school.

Susan Danielsen says the boy is conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Danielsen says the boy had no signs of external injuries.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WFMY