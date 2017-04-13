Two NC Toddlers Rushed To Hospital After Near Drowning: Police

Alexis, N.C. (WCNC) - Two toddlers were rushed to separate hospitals after Gaston County Police said they nearly drowned in a backyard pool on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the two toddlers slipped away from adults who were inside a house on Alexis Lucia Road.

Investigators said the toddlers went into the backyard pool where they nearly drowned before family members rescued them.

Kathleen Redmon said she was sleeping in the house when family members woke her up to perform CPR on one of the children.

"I was shocked," Redmon said. "[I'm] just thankful that I was here and able to provide for that baby to still be in the world today."

Redmon said the child she performed CPR on was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia before being flown to CMC-Main for additional treatment.

The other child was taken to a medical center in Mt. Holly and is expected to be okay.

UPDATED INFO: Now I’m being told one child was transported from Caromont to CMC. Possibility that child’s condition is “not good”. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/BMuXmvMyJ7 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) April 13, 2017

Editor's Note: One of the children was taken to a hospital in Mount Holly, not Lincolnton as originally reported by officials.

