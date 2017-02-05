Christians, Muslims And Jews Unite To Build House For Single Mother

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Christians, Jews and Muslims from around Forsyth County joined together to build a house for a single mother.

Alice Everett and her children received the keys to their new home on Sunday afternoon after a multi-faith prayer service.

The Habitat for Humanity "Unity Build" began in July.

Hundreds of volunteers from thirteen different faith organizations joined together to build the house. The organizations also raised $40,000 for building materials.

"A lot of times people don't think that different faiths can get along," Everett said. "But this has really shown me otherwise. We're learning about different faiths and how they believe. We're coming together to help each other."

The following organizations took part in the Unity Build: Knollwood Baptist Church, Highland Presbyterian Church, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Interracial Dialogue, United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, Masjid Al Muminun, St. John CME Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Great Commission Community Church, Temple Emanuel, First Baptist Church on Fifth, the Community Mosque of Winston-Salem, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

