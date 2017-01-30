Church Helps Refugees New To Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A local church has been helping refugees settle in the Triad for decades.

College Park Baptist Church donates food, furniture and clothing to refugee families that are new to Greensboro. Members of the congregation also help families secure housing.

“One of the most important roles is simply providing friendship,” Minister Michael Usey explained. “These families come here with virtually nothing, often not speaking our language, and they need help.”

The congregation worries their services may no longer be needed after President Trump’s executive order. Trump put a temporary ban on refugees coming into the country.

The President tweeted, “Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!”



The church congregation just recently welcomed a family of three from Syria. They arrived in the U.S. about a week before Trump’s executive order.

"Before we were afraid for our son. When we get here, we just felt safety," Raveen Moustafah said.

There has not been a terror attack by a refugee in the U-S since the Refugee Act of 1980 set up vetting procedures, according to CATO, a libertarian think-tank based in D-C.





Copyright 2016 WFMY