Churches Have To Make Tough Decision In Icy Conditions

Cross In Church (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Well, the countdown is on.

Workers were planning on loading up the salt trucks at 11 p.m., but, with the updated forecast, they decided to push it back to 4 a.m.

While City Workers are getting a little extra rest, local church leaders have been thinking about this possible icing all day.

"As a Superintendent of schools would have a decision of safety for the City and County, so I have that same responsibility and wouldn't want anyone to risk anything -- even for worship on Sunday," said Milton Williams, Director of Saint Francis Church in Greensboro.

With an icy forecast in the works, churches across the Triad have to decide whether or not to have service on tomorrow morning. For many, church on Sunday gives people a sense of community, and a sense of purpose -- which is why the faith leaders I spoke with today say they do everything they can to keep the doors open.

"We try to do everything within our power to be consistent with having worship service opportunities for people. So we want people to expect to be able to come, and look forward to that -- unless it's just no humanly possible to get there," said Jonathan Robbins, the Lead Pastor at The Summit Church in Kernersville.

While in this case church leaders are similar to a superintendent. They say they have more leeway to make decisions because they trust their church-goers to be smart in the morning.

Plus, in this day and age, many churches stream their services online.

So, in many cases it's also an option to watch on your phone -- in the comfort of your own home.

