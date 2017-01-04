Cigarette Could Have Caused Deadly Camper Fire, Officials

(Lauren Haviland | CBS North Carolina)

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a camper fire in Orange County on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported about 8:14 a.m.

Fire officials believe the fire was started by a cigarette.

Ted Brian Allred, 40, was killed, according to fire officials. The camper was parked on his parents’ property in the 6000 block of Lebanon Road.

His mother spotted the smoke and called 911, while his father tried unsuccessfully to rescue him, fire officials said.

