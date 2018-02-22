Cinemark Movie Theaters Banning Big Bags 'to Enhance Safety and Security'

(Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC)

VALLEY VIEW - Cinemark theaters across the country are cracking down on the size of bags you can bring in.

The chain is citing safety and security as the reason for the move. The decision happens to be on the heels of more gun violence in the headlines.

It was July 2012 at a Cinemark theater in Aurora, Colorado, when 12 were killed and another 70 were injured in a shooting during a screening of The Dark Knight Rises.

The killer brought his guns in through a back emergency door and opened fire.

Almost 6 years later, Cinemark is banning large bags,"in an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees. This means no bags measuring larger than 12 x 12 x 6 will be permitted in any Cinemark theater nationwide."

Kelly Lawson was walking into Cinemark Valley View, with a very nice "backpack purse" on Wednesday, when we asked if she knew.

"It's a fashion statement for me. I didn't think of it as a safety issue until you brought it to my attention."

We told her the new rule starts Thursday. She had missed it by a day.

"I'll abide by the policy. I want everyone to feel safe and I don't want to cause anyone to have suspicions about my bag. I'll be mindful and just leave my bag in the car," said Lawson.

We asked Nikkole Lumeumba from Twinsburg if she felt safer with the new policy.

"No. It's not like they're patting people down. I don't know that you're not brandishing a firearm under your jacket, so does it make me feel safer individually? Not necessarily," said Lumeumba.

"But at the same time, you can't be too careful. It's sad. What can you do? That's the time we live in unfortunately," said Lawson.

No one from Cinemark corporate to their managers at Valley View had a single word to say about the new restriction, citing safety and pointing to the sign saying "No bags bigger than 12 X 12 X 6. Effective February 22."

Diaper bags and bags needed for medical reasons are exempt.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WKYC-TV