Circus Closing: Animal Activists Applaud, Fans Upset

Elephants parade into the arena during a Ringling Bros. show on April 17, 2016 in Fairfax, Va. (Photo: Jasper Colt, USA TODAY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The internet has been buzzing over news that the "greatest show on earth" will fold up its tent for good.

After 146 years, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end in May.

While many fans of the circus are heartbroken, some animal activists are calling the closing a victory.

"I was so excited I was jumping up and down with joy," Martha Cecil said after hearing the circus was closing. "I never thought it would be in my lifetime."

Cecil leads a Greensboro group called, "Speak Out For Circus Animals." The group has protested the Ringling Circus' visit to the Coliseum for years.

"Wild animals are not on earth for our entertainment," She argued. "They suffer their whole lives in chains and cages."

But not everyone sees it that way. Mary Millard posted on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page that she was "so sad" about the closing. She went on to write, "They did not abuse animals but simply trained them. They were born into this and used to it just like we keep animals in our homes and trained."

Greensboro resident, Mike Stewart, agreed.

"I love the circus. I grew up going to the circus and I just have fond memories of it," Stewart said.

Stewart said he wishes he could have taken his grandson to the circus before it closed.

Cecil said the closing of the Ringling Brother's circus is just the beginning.

"There are so many other wild animal circuses and we want them to follow in Ringling's footsteps," she explained. "The fight isn't over."

The chairman of the the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus says they're closing because of declining ticket sales-- not animal rights protests

Nearly 60 animals are part of the circus. Ringling Bros. says it will find suitable homes for all of them.

The circus will have its last show in May.

Copyright 2016 WFMY