City Council Gives OK To New Development Near Lake Brandt

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- After a heated discussion at the Greensboro City Council meeting, council members voted in favor of controversial new development near Lake Brandt.

Developers now have permission to build a restaurant, coffee shop, office building and multiple town homes at the intersection of Lake Brandt and Trosper Road. The land is across the street from an elementary school.

Neighbors in the area have posted signs, started a petition and even hosted protests against the proposal. They worry development would increase traffic, noise and that it could be a safety concern.

But in the end, growth for the city won out among council members.

"This is about the whole city of Greensboro, putting this land to the best use and continuing to grow and develop and be the best city we can be," said Councilman Mike Barber.

Neighbors at the meeting were upset by the decision, but said this is the end of their fight.

"We had an uphill fight. Yes, they did make changes but they kept the worst part of it," Craig Lawrence said. "And that's the high intensity uses of the restaurant."

Council voted 7-2 in favor of the proposal.

